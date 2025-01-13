Napoli extends Serie A lead with 2-0 victory over Verona

[Source: Reuters]

Napoli solidified their top spot in Serie A with a 2-0 victory over Hellas Verona.

An early own goal by Verona’s goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo and a second-half strike by Frank Anguissa secured the win.

Napoli now lead the league with 47 points, four ahead of Inter Milan.

Anguissa dedicated his goal to a late 13-year-old fan, Daniele, who passed away last week.

Meanwhile, Verona sit just above the relegation zone in 17th place with 19 points.

Despite their dominance, Napoli missed several chances, but their defensive resilience and Anguissa’s stunning goal sealed the result.