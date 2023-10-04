Nadroga to face Tavua in final

Nadroga FC is through to the final of the Premier Division Courts Inters District Championship, securing a 2-0 victory against Rakiraki FC.

Both teams were evenly matched in the first half, with no goals on the board.

The second half, however, belonged to Nadroga, as Taniela Raubula and Laisari Qalica scored a goal each.

Nadroga’s defence was rock-solid, preventing Rakiraki from finding the net.

The side is set to face Tavua in the championship final at 11.30 am at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva tomorrow.