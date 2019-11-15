Nadogo qualifies for Fiji FA Presidents Cup final

The Nadogo football team has qualified for the 2020 Fiji FA Presidents Cup final at Subrail Park in Labasa.

This is after Taveuni and Dreketi match ended in a 1-all draw in the final group 2 clash.

This result has forced Dreketi out of the tournament while Taveuni will feature in the third/fourth playoff at 9am tomorrow.

Nadogo will now play the winner of group 1 in the final while Taveuni will meet the runners-up of group 1.