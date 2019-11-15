Home

Nadogo qualifies for Fiji FA Presidents Cup final

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
November 28, 2020 12:14 pm
Action from the Dreketi vs Taveuni match.

The Nadogo football team has qualified for the 2020 Fiji FA Presidents Cup final at Subrail Park in Labasa.

This is after Taveuni and Dreketi match ended in a 1-all draw in the final group 2 clash.

This result has forced Dreketi out of the tournament while Taveuni will feature in the third/fourth playoff at 9am tomorrow.

Nadogo will now play the winner of group 1 in the final while Taveuni will meet the runners-up of group 1.

