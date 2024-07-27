Nadi FC coach hopes they execute finishing

Smart Security/Calgary Nadi FC is focused on improving their finishing after their recent match against Flick Hygiene Lautoka FC.

Despite winning, head coach Raj Dayal noted that their finishing was an issue.

He hopes to see improvements before they face Flowserve Engineering Navua this afternoon.

Article continues after advertisement

“The area we need to improve is the midfield, which we will be working on a little bit. Additionally, we need to focus on finishing, as we had about three or four chances in the first half that we couldn’t capitalize on. We are going to make it happen next time.”

Nadi FC will play Navua at 1 pm, followed by RPA Group/Nadroga Marine Upholstery Works Nadroga FC taking on Extra Supermarket Rewa at 3 pm.

Flick Hygiene Lautoka will battle Extra Labasa at 5 pm, and Dayals Sawmillers Ba FC will face Flick Hygiene Suva FC in the final match of the day at 7 pm.

You can listen to live commentaries of these matches on Mirchi FM.