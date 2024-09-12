Must win game for Junior Kulas

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

The stage is set for a pivotal clash in the OFC Under-16 Women’s Championship as Fiji prepares to take on Samoa, who currently leads the pool.

With both teams showcasing strong performances thus far, this match will be crucial for Fiji’s progression in the tournament.

Fiji’s head coach Marika Rodu shared his insights and strategy heading into the game.

“We want to top the pool, so Samoa is up in front of us. Our primary goal is to qualify for the semi-finals, and this game is a key step towards that.”

Despite the challenge posed by Samoa, Rodu is confident in his team’s ability to capitalize on their strengths.

Fiji will face Samoa this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 2.45 pm.