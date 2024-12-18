Must win game for Bula Boys in MSG Cup

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Fiji’s national football team faces a do-or-die situation today as they prepare to take on the Solomon Islands Development side in the MSG Prime Ministers Cup in Honiara.

With just two points from their opening two matches, Fiji will need to win both of their remaining games to have any hope of progressing to the championship stage.

Head coach Marika Rodu remains positive about the team’s chances despite the mounting pressure.

“We are growing game by game; the pressure is still there to win the championship, but the opposition is also competing well. We are focusing on winning the next two games.”

The competition table sees the Solomon Islands leading with six points, followed by Papua New Guinea in second place, Vanuatu in third, and Fiji currently in fourth while, the Solomon Islands Development team sits at the bottom of the table.

Fiji’s performances so far have shown glimpses of potential, with striker Sairusi Nalaubu scoring in both matches to keep them alive.

However, Rodu’s side will need to deliver a complete performance and start strong from the first whistle to secure their first win of the tournament.

Kick-off against the Solomon Islands Development side is at 6pm today.