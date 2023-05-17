Nasinu and Rewa thriller in Muslim IDC

Action from the Rewa vs Nasinu clash [Source: Fiji Muslim Sports Association/Facebook]

The Fiji Muslim Sports Digicel Tebara Halal Meats IDC kicked off last night with Rewa and Nasinu clash ending in a 2-all draw at the Uprising Sports Center.

The Masters also played last night with South 1 coming out victorious against South 2 with a 2-nil win to get their campaign underway on a high.

The Masters have four teams and three sides in the Legends division.

South 1 came out victorious against South 2 in the the Masters division [Source: Fiji Muslim Sports Association/Facebook]

15 teams are in the main division with four pools and the top two from each group will make the quarter-finals.

Tomorrow the tournament will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi with four games starting at 6:30pm with defending champions Maigania taking on Cuvu.

Lautoka will then face Nadi at 7:45pm followed by the Varavu and Ba clash at 9pm before Navua faces Valelevu at 10:15pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the semi-finals and final on Mirchi FM on Sunday.



[Source: Fiji Muslim Sports Association/Facebook]

The first semi-final starts at 9:30am and second semi at 10:45am while the final will kick off at 3:30pm.