Minnesota United signs Julian Gressel

[Source: Reuters]

Minnesota United FC announced the signing of veteran defender Julian Gressel on Tuesday.

Inter Miami CF waived the 31-year-old German international ahead of the move.

Gressel is under contract with Minnesota through 2026 with a club option for 2027.

“Julian brings an impressive depth of MLS experience and championship pedigree to Minnesota,” chief soccer officer Khaled El-Ahmad said. “He is a proven winner and competitor and our hope is that he will contribute those qualities to our team and continue to push our club forward throughout the rest of this season and beyond.”

Gressel has 26 goals and 13 assists in 245 MLS matches (221 starts) with Atlanta United (2017-19), D.C. United (2020-22), the Vancouver Whitecaps (2022-23), the Columbus Crew (2023) and Inter Miami (2024-25).

He was the MLS Rookie of the Year in 2017 and has won seven titles, including two MLS Cups (2018, 2023) and the 2024 Supporters’ Shield with Miami.

Gressel contributed 12 assists and one goal in 32 matches (31 starts) alongside Lionel Messi and the Herons last season but had yet to appear in a game for new coach Javier Mascherano this season.

