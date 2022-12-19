Messi scoops Golden Ball, Golden Boot for Mbappe

[Source: FIFA World Cup]

Lionel Messi will head to Argentina with more than one prized possession, taking home the FIFA World Cup as well as the Golden Ball Award.

This is the second time Messi has been named the best player of the tournament, having also won it in 2014.

Kylian Mbappe who is only the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final, topped the scoring sheet with eight goals, earning the Golden Boot Award.

Argentina goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez scooped the Golden Glove award.

Martinez was instrumental in the final penalty shoot-out denying Kingsley Coman of France, making a difference on the score sheet.

21-year-old Argentinian midfielder Enzo Fernandez was given the FIFA Young Player Award.