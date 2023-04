[File Photo]

Goals from Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos gave Paris St-Germain a 2-0 victory over Nice as they moved six points clear of Lens at the top of Ligue 1.

The Argentina playmaker, who was whistled by his own fans last week, scored with a first-time finish from a low cross into the box by Nuno Mendes.

Sergio Ramos headed home from a Messi corner to make sure of the victory.

In another match, Angers beat Lille 1-0.