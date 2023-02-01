Matererega interested in re-joining Suva

Rusiate Matererega

More players have applied to join a new district this new football season.

The Fiji Football Association has confirmed that some season campaigners like Rusiate Matererega, Ilimotama Jese, Kolinio Sivoki and Usaia Tadu may feature for new teams this year.

Former Nadi, Nadroga, and Rewa striker Matarerega has applied his transfer to rejoin Suva while Jese is interested in joining Lautoka.

Sivoki has applied to join Navua while former Rewa and Tailevu Naitasiri rep Usaia Tadu may team up with Nasinu.

Labasa striker Mosese Nabose is expected to rejoin Tailevu Naitasiri after applying and Nasinu utility Filipe Tuinadave applied his transfer to join Navua.