Mannu grateful for time with Tailevu Naitasiri

Priyant Mannu [Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Former Tailevu Naitasiri head coach Priyant Mannu says he is grateful for the opportunities and experiences during his time with the team.

Joining in 2020, Mannu played a key role in guiding Tailevu Naitasiri to promotion into the Premier Division in 2022.

For three years, he led the team, often working on his own to navigate the challenges of building a competitive side.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m thankful to the Tailevu Naitasiri officials for trusting me at such a young age.”

“I’ve learned so much and gained valuable lessons during my time with the team.”

Mannu shared that the journey wasn’t always easy but said it helped him grow both as a coach and an individual.

As he moves on to his new role with Rewa FC as assistant coach, Mannu looks back fondly on his time with Tailevu Naitasiri, proud of the foundation he helped build.