Man City closes gap on Arsenal

Erling Haaland scored twice as Premier League champions Manchester City maintained their winning streak with a dominant 3-1 victory over relegation-threatened Leicester City.

The hosts cut the gap to league leaders Arsenal to just three points.

It was a thoroughly comfortable day for City, who scored twice in the first 13 minutes through John Stones’ thumping effort and Haaland’s penalty.

A clinical @ErlingHaaland brace and a stunning volley from John Stones secured victory against the Foxes! 👊 Highlights 👇 pic.twitter.com/sLWg5fNOhb — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 15, 2023

The 22-year-old Norwegian goal machine added his second with a delightfully dinked finish 12 minutes later, but could not add to his tally after being substituted at half-time.

In other results, Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle, Chelsea 1-2 Brighton, Everton 1-3 Fulham, Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace, Wolves 2-0 Brentford, Tottenham 2-3 Bournemouth,.