Man City closes gap on Arsenal

Erling Haaland scored twice as Premier League champions Manchester City maintained their winning streak with a dominant 3-1 victory over relegation-threatened Leicester City.
The hosts cut the gap to league leaders Arsenal to just three points.
It was a thoroughly comfortable day for City, who scored twice in the first 13 minutes through John Stones’ thumping effort and Haaland’s penalty.
The 22-year-old Norwegian goal machine added his second with a delightfully dinked finish 12 minutes later, but could not add to his tally after being substituted at half-time.
In other results, Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle, Chelsea 1-2 Brighton, Everton 1-3 Fulham, Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace, Wolves 2-0 Brentford, Tottenham 2-3 Bournemouth,.