Lot of excitement for Young Kulas

[Source: Fiji FA / Facebook]

The Fiji Young Kulas are just two days away from creating history by playing their first match at the FIFA under 20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia.

This morning the side had another training run under the guidance of coach Angeline Chua.

Earlier this week Chua said they know it’ll be a tough one for them.

Some nations enter a World Cup under crushing title pressure, others as contenders, dark horses or knockout-stage aspirants.

Debutants, Fiji, is realistic enough to know that Colombia 2024 is going to be a particularly tough assignment.

Stepping onto the international arena though is an entirely different challenge and one that is made even harder as the team is in the same group with heavyweights Brazil, Canada and France.

Despite this, Digicel Young Kulas captain and defender Adi Litia Bakaniceva says there is a lot of excitement for them.

“I feel super ecstatic, this is our first time playing in the World Cup so yeah I’m excited, I feel nervous and we expect tough challenges”.

The side plays their opening match against Brazil on Sunday at 11am.

You catch all the World Cup action live on FBC Sports