Leicester snap losing run to deepen Tottenham's gloom

[Source: Reuters]

Leicester City snapped a seven-match losing streak in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur that continued the home side’s abysmal form.

Tottenham have now managed only one win in 11 league games after goals by Jamie Vardy and Bilal El Khannouss early in the second half piled more pressure on manager Ange Postecoglou.

Leicester’s second away win of the season took them out of the bottom three, above Wolverhampton Wanderers, into 17th place with 17 points from 23 games.

Article continues after advertisement

Tottenham, who deservedly led at halftime with a 33rd-minute header by Richarlison, remain 15th with 24 points after a fourth successive league loss, eight points off the drop zone.

As the rain hammered down from a slate-grey north London sky, the mood darkened considerably over the home side whose league season is in tatters.

Angry fans chanted “We want Levy out” at chairman Daniel Levy who sat stony-faced in the directors’ box as a 13th league defeat of the season loomed after a poor second-half display.

It is Postecoglou who looks most vulnerable though as his injury-ravaged side once again appeared fragile, gifting Leicester a way back into a game that they had appeared to have under control at halftime.

“Yeah, it hurts. It hurts a lot. The players gave everything again. We are going to look at a lot of things but in terms of effort I can’t ask any more of this group, things just didn’t go our way today,” said Postecoglou, who was again without a host of injured first-team players.

“You can analyse the goals, they were disappointing goals for us to concede, but I thought we had enough chances in the game to come out on top.”

While Postecoglou is under intense scrutiny, Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy enjoyed some respite after the second league win since he took charge in December.

“It is big, hopefully it stops the rot we have been in,” the 38-year-old Vardy said.

“We have been playing some decent football for probably half a game and it has let us down a bit. The lads battled through for 90 minutes and it is credit too to the manager what he’s been doing on the training pitch.”

When Richarlison met a superb Pedro Porro cross to glance a header beyond Leicester keeper Jakub Stolarczyk it seemed that Tottenham might finally emerge from their slump and build on Thursday’s Europa League win at Hoffenheim.

But the game turned upside down within four second-half minutes.

The hosts were far too open as Bobby De Cordova-Reid got to the byline and crossed for Vardy to poach an equaliser.

It soon got worse for Tottenham as El Khannouss was allowed far too much time in the centre of the field before sliding a clinical finish past keeper Antonin Kinsky.

Vardy almost made it 3-1 as Tottenham’s frail confidence was shattered and although Porro did rattle the woodwork with a powerful free kick for the hosts, Leicester deserved the points.