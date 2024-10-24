Learning Curve for Fiji beach soccer

Fiji Beach Soccer Head Coach Jerry Sam believes his young squad is gaining valuable experience from the OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup, even amidst tough competition.

He acknowledged that the tournament provides an important opportunity for his players to test themselves and play to the best of their capabilities.

“We are trying to build this team together now. It’s good for our boys to test and feel how it is at this level.”

Sam highlighted that the major difference between Fiji and teams like Tahiti and Solomon Islands is the technical difference.

“We need to work on technical development programs because that’s something players in Fiji do not have.”

Fiji lost 8-6 to Papua New Guinea in their first match then got thrashed by Tahiti 10-1 in the second match.

Despite the losses, Sam remains optimistic about the future, stating that this tournament is part of a broader learning experience for the young players and a stepping stone toward building a stronger team.

Fiji faces hosts Solomon Islands today at 4 pm.