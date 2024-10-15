Lautoka’s Aprosa Yada hospitalized

(Source: File Photo)

Flick Hygiene Lautoka’s left winger Aprosa Yada was admitted to Lautoka Hospital during halftime of their opening match in the 2024 FMF IDC against Stratum Construction/Zeg Investment Navua at Churchill Park today.

Lautoka Football president Shalendra Prasad confirmed to FBC Sports that Yada was taken to the hospital after his heart rate was recorded as very low.

He is currently under observation.

Despite the setback, Lautoka secured a 3-1 victory over Navua.