Lautoka hold off hungry Rewa

Setareki Hughes equalised for Rewa against Lautoka
The Rewa Football Club came from a goal down to hold the hosts, Lautoka to a one-all draw in the round 15 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League today.
Zibraz Sahib scored via a penalty in the 60th minute after a Lautoka player was fouled inside the penalty box.
A lapse of concentration from the Lautoka defenders gave unmarked Setareki Hughes a chance to level the scores at the 79th minute of play.
In other matches, the impressive Tailevu Naitasiri side defeated hosts, Navua 1-0 in their home turf while the Labasa and Ba game ended in a nil-all draw.
Two matches were postponed today and that was the Suva vs Nadroga game and the Tavua vs Nadi match.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|LAUTOKA
|15
|9
|4
|2
|40
|16
|+24
|31
|REWA
|14
|8
|4
|2
|24
|11
|+13
|28
|SUVA
|14
|7
|5
|2
|26
|12
|+14
|26
|LABASA
|15
|6
|6
|3
|14
|8
|+6
|24
|NADI
|14
|7
|1
|6
|24
|25
|-1
|22
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|14
|5
|3
|6
|15
|21
|-6
|18
|BA
|14
|3
|6
|5
|14
|16
|-2
|15
|NAVUA
|15
|3
|5
|7
|18
|23
|-5
|14
|NADROGA
|13
|3
|0
|10
|12
|38
|-26
|9
|TAVUA
|14
|0
|6
|8
|14
|29
|-15
|6
