Lautoka hold off hungry Rewa

Setareki Hughes equalised for Rewa against Lautoka

The Rewa Football Club came from a goal down to hold the hosts, Lautoka to a one-all draw in the round 15 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League today.

Zibraz Sahib scored via a penalty in the 60th minute after a Lautoka player was fouled inside the penalty box.

A lapse of concentration from the Lautoka defenders gave unmarked Setareki Hughes a chance to level the scores at the 79th minute of play.

Article continues after advertisement

In other matches, the impressive Tailevu Naitasiri side defeated hosts, Navua 1-0 in their home turf while the Labasa and Ba game ended in a nil-all draw.

Two matches were postponed today and that was the Suva vs Nadroga game and the Tavua vs Nadi match.