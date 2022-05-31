Lautoka feels wrath of Fiji FACT

The Digicel Fiji FACT tournament lived up to its expectation, with the Bakers Fresh Breakfast Crackers Lautoka players feeling the wrath of the intense competition.

This was evident in Sunday’s loss to Koromakawa Rentals & Tours Navua, where Lautoka wasn’t able to control the game.

Head Coach Anginesh Prasad says there are a few injury concerns looming in the team, but nothing too serious.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds they will use this as a motivation heading into the semi-final.

“It takes a toll on the players and injuries, and they are mentally disturbed as it is a physical football. We will go back and assess our injuries, there are injury concerns like our goalkeeper.”

Lautoka will face Rams Cleaning Service/ All Freight Logistics Suva at 5pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Saturday in the second semi-final.

In the first semi-final, Labasa will take on Suva at 2:30pm.