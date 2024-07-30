Lautoka FC to come back stronger

Flick Hygiene Lautoka head coach Shivam Raj says their fans and supporters can expect a stronger side when they return this weekend to face Extra Supermarket Rewa in the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giant semi-finals.

The side managed to force their way into the semis after defeating Flowserve Engineering Navua 1-0 in their last pool game on Sunday evening.

“We’ll go back to our drawing board and go for our training sessions where we will rectify our mistakes, regroup well and we will come back stronger for the semi-finals next week.”

Article continues after advertisement

He says his side will now be going back to their drawing board, where they will go over their gameplan, work on their weaknesses before running onto the HFC Bank Stadium turf on Saturday after for the semis.

They face Rewa at 2pm for the second semi-finals.