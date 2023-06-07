Lautoka concern over player injuries

Some players are still nursing injuries in the Hyperchem Pharmacy Lautoka side ahead of the Digicel Fiji FACT which starts on Friday in Suva.

Lautoka FC President Shalendra Prasad says they’ll still have to turn up despite the challenges.

Speaking to FBCSports this afternoon, Prasad says they are currently working on how to handle the situation.

“Preparation has been going well, but a few of our players are injured, but we are trying to work with their physio to see that the team goes up to par for the match against Suva.”

These injured players are Muni Shivam, Saula Waqa and Aporosa Yada.

Prasad says they are hopeful to see these three players recover before they meet Container Haulage PTE Ltd, Extra Supermarket and All Freight Logistics Suva FC on Friday.

The two meet at 5.30 p.m. after Rooster Chicken Ba FC battles Rivertubing Fiji and Koromakawa Rentals & Tours Navua FC at 1.30 p.m.

Esy Kool Nadi FC will open the tournament with Security System Management Inc./Oceania Fiberglass PTE Ltd Tailevu Naitasiri at 1.30 p.m.

The last match of Day One will see Extra Supermarket Labasa FC battle AK Plumbing and Glamada REWA FC at 8. p.m.

