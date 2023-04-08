Football

Lautoka begins title defense on a high

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

April 8, 2023 8:09 am

[File Photo]

Defending TIV Sangam tournament Lautoka looks solid as it chases to retain the title.

Lautoka defeated Ba 2-1 in the Super Premier division.

The reigning champs along with Raviravi/Tavarau, Solovi, Hamilton, Valley, Rifle Range, Tabucola, Varoko, Botany and Rakiraki are unbeaten after Day One.

Article continues after advertisement

Also unbeaten are Nalovo and Sydney NSW who settled for a 2-all draw in their clash as well as Vitogo and Malolo who shared a point each after levelling at 1-all.

Results:

Lautoka 2-1 Ba, Raviravi/Tavarau 2-1 Nadroga, Solovi 2-0 Vatiyaka, Hamilton 3-0 Labasa, Valley 3-2 Uciwai, Nalovo 2-2 Sydney NSW, Rifle Range 5-0, Navua 2-3 Tabucola, Varoko 2-0 Namaka, Botany 2-1 Saweni/Dreketi, Rakiraki 1-0 Lovu, Vitogo 1-1 Malolo.

Find link to all results for the three categories –

https://www.tournifyapp.com/live/tiv2023/schedule?fbclid=IwAR1VMRRy6wolf3vinrp-IpHGSIgT5Zc0x-CgCJ090s15q7Jtbl3MsVWdIZo

Easter public holiday pay clarified

More Fijians leaving our shores: Tikoduadua

Tourism Ministry secure funding for code of conduct advocacy

Housing policy review to resume: Nalumisa

FRCS launches Taxpayer online service

God manifest his love through the cross: Turagavou

President calls for support

Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs still in planning stage

Work to begin soon on new rehab centre

Opposition leader urges Fijians to reflect on Easter

Work underway to formalize informal settlements

Nakesa to debut in Waratahs clash

We were our own threat: Daugunu

Stiff competition in Sanatan tournament

Lautoka begins title defense on a high

Semi-final spots at stake in Easter Cricket

Second half comeback win for Crusaders

Joshua to return to the ring in three months

Hammer haunts former club as Dolphins edge Cowboys

Latrell scores treble in 150th as Bunnies bounce Bulldogs

Senators seek probes into report on undisclosed luxury trips

Neil Diamond describes coming to terms with having Parkinson’s disease

Israeli strikes target Hamas in Lebanon and Gaza after rocket attack

Caterina Scorsone of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ saved her three children from house fire

Vasseur says F1 teams agreed on sprint weekend changes

DP World Tour wins legal battle against LIV Golf players

Rusty Woods fights to keep alive Masters cut streak

Icelandair signs deal for 13 Airbus

FIFA freezes fund for Indonesia's football association after U-20 World Cup furore

Wolves' Podence denies spitting at Forest player

China imposes sanctions on Taiwan's US envoy, US institutions

Hugh Jackman receives skin cancer all-clear

2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards nominations announced

Two dead, over a million without power after ice storm hits Canada

Jeremy Renner says he wrote his ‘last words’ to his family after snowplow accident

Tesla to use iron-based batteries in Semi electric trucks and affordable electric car

Robert Kennedy Jr to make 2024 Democratic presidential bid

Nadolo announces retirement from international rugby

England beat Brazil on penalties to win Finalissima trophy

Mbappe distances himself from PSG promotional video

Radley charged for Munster tackle

Ukrainian forces cling onto besieged city, China pressed to help end war

Man who sold the late actor fentanyl-laced heroin pleads guilty

Repeal of Bill 17 a new era for iTaukei

Chloe Bailey on the blessing of ‘Praise This’

Stormy Daniels says Trump should not go to prison in hush money case

Toyota to launch 10 new battery EV models by 2026

Taiwan faces choice of 'peace and war', ex-president says after China trip

‘Ted Lasso’ pays tribute to Grant Wahl in new episode

China plans $500 million subsea internet cable to rival US-backed project

Three new COVID-19 cases

Ben Affleck speaking fluent Spanish is tripping people out

Airbnb shares fall after probe into unpleasant customer experiences

Easter Championship return

Japan sabbatical for Hirini

Fiji cricket U19 to be selected on Monday

‘Paint’ feels like a trailer in search of a movie, with Owen Wilson as a Bob Ross-type artist

FDRU plea for equality

Lampard back at Chelsea as caretaker manager

Russia seizes Bakhmutka River's west bank, says UK defence ministry

Liverpool charged by FA over player conduct in Man City defeat

Barcelona look for LaLiga tonic after cup exit

Enter into the passion of Jesus: Archbishop

Tennessee Democrats face House expulsion vote after gun control protest

Lizzo snuggles Grogu in a cameo-filled ‘The Mandalorian’

Young leaders take action against corruption

Prioritize fire safety: NFA

Spurs must pull out all the stops to finish in top four - Stellini

Government’s strength to repeal MIDA Act acknowledged: FMA

Manifesto turns reality for SODELPA: Gavoka

‘Blue Beetle’ trailer stirs excitement for Latin superhero

‘Pretty Baby’ shines a spotlight on Brooke Shields’

Ford plans "dramatic reductions" in product complexity

Dry spell may lead to major water woes this long weekend

Revised Fiji Finals dates confirmed

Draconian Bill 17 needs to go: Prasad

Natabua and Jasper rule Lautoka Zone

Fiji Airways to acquire two more aircrafts

Major tourism project envisaged for Vanua Levu

‘Barbie’ trailer brings fun, fun, fun

Actual value of Tuna sector needs to be realized: Kumar

‘John Wick’ spinoff film ‘Ballerina’

2371 Fijians under stop departure

Duo in alleged assault case to spend Easter behind bars

FWCC welcomes repeal of MIDA Act

Bhawani Dayal's Ramaraca sets Triple N record

Extra support for Girmit golf

Man with axe kills four at crèche in southern Brazil

Strong Waratahs line-up for Fijiana Drua clash

Two charged in relation to the viral assault video

Another statement for Fiji Finals to be expected

‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ rises to the occasion, while ‘Schmigadoon!’ hits the same notes

Federal probe launched in fatal police shooting of Black teen in Washington

Son spurs Ofakimalino on

Violence erupts again at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque

New Johnny Depp movie will open Cannes Film Festival

Voting to repeal MIDA encouraging: Rabuka

Ukraine's Zelenskiy aims for Western warplane coalition; Russians pressure Bakhmut

MIDA act repeal is a victory for the people

FMA celebrates act repeal

New school for Fiji Finals 200m champ

Bill 17 repealed in parliament

Russell Crowe faces evil in 'The Pope's Exorcist,' based on real-life priest

FSSRL stands firm on grand final date

22 road fatalities so far

Black Caps captain likely to miss World Cup

U.S. Speaker meets Taiwan leader and stresses need to speed up arms deliveries

South American chefs celebrate Amazon cooking with worm chili and tree bark

MIDA Act repealed

Trump, newly charged, urges defunding US Justice Department and FBI

Darkness for media ends today: Vosarogo

Opposition MPs fighting to keep the MIDA Act

Debate underway to repeal MIDA Act

Ratu Naiqama tells MPs to protect Parliament's decorum

Vietnam artist in race to ensure 'heroic mothers' not forgotten

Cambodian goldsmith turns bullet casings into jewellery

Violence erupts again at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque

Wolves forward Podence faces FA spitting charge

Nasau misses out on Round 4

African Champions League draw

Rashford fires Man United into top four with 1-0 win over Brentford

Newcastle thrash awful West Ham 5-1 to stay third

Tragic accident claims life of a man

Brazil's Bolsonaro testifies in scandal over Saudi jewelry gift

Girmit Golf to take place this weekend

Lakeba Defends Association Cup

Election environment in 2022 was more restrictive: MOG

Fiji Media Council comes back to life

$180 million outstanding rebate payment: Prasad

Minerals policy under review

Canada unveils revised C$23 bln compensation deal for Indigenous children

Sharma joins Human Rights Defenders Working Group

12 Peace Volunteers complete training in Fiji

Positive attitude noted on Koro Island

San Francisco "drag legend" Heklina reportedly found dead in London

We are not dumping ground: Kamikamica

Cybercrime, existing threat for Fiji says Tikoduadua

Lovokuru living his dream

$360,000 for National Economic Summit

Victim gives statement as another suspect is in custody

FBC signs three-year deal with FFA

Change in mindset needed to achieve SDG’s: Shameem

Volitiviti reigns in Lautoka Zone

“Hutson Cup” scheduled for Easter

Woods says he cannot be discounted as a Masters contender

U.S. journalist jailed by Russia meets lawyers for first time, in good health: Editor

"Grey's Anatomy" star Caterina Scorsone reveals she rescued her children from a house fire

Not Siddharth Anand, Ayan Mukerji to direct Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2

Consider simple analog backups: MOG

After immigrant deaths at border, calls to end U.S-Canada asylum pact grow louder

Mukerji announces Brahmastra 2 and 3 to release in December 2026 and 2027 respectively

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is okey-dokey

UN Afghan staff told to stay home as Taliban signals UN female ban

Fiji Finals dates changed again

Drua to rejuvenate over Easter break

$42.5 million for Walesi spent from trust account

Police look for chicken fraudster

Volcanic activity affects flights to Port Villa

Fijiana Drua prepares for Waratahs

Seruiratu condemns violent attacks

COVID19 Response Plan not endorsed by cabinet

Group to recommend system for Municipal Elections

Economic Summit to discuss various issues

Extra inks $600k football deal

Trump charged with hush-money scheme to boost 2016 election chances

Google workers in London stage walkout over job cuts

Webby Award nominations for Harry Styles, Lizzo, Post Malone

Blyth and Uru re-sign with Queensland Rugby

China calls on Japan to correct chip export restrictions

With abortion in the balance, Wisconsin voters to choose new high court judge

Rupert Murdoch and Ann Lesley Smith call off engagement

Germany starts fine proceedings against Twitter over user complaints

Child admitted after alleged accident

Trump consulting lawyers as he prepares to face history-making criminal charges

Over $12m spent with Fiji Sun

India's milk imports soar as disease hits local cattle stock

500 delegates expected at national economic summit: PM

Drowning cases on the rise

Fiji Airways staff to be reinstated

TotalEnergies and Lion One sign MOU

UK watchdog fines TikTok $16 mln for 'misusing children's data'

Pakistan court orders provincial votes in win for ex-PM Khan

We’ll look at changing things again:Gollings

Fijiana Drua expects tough game

Chelsea held 0-0 by Liverpool again after Potter's exit

Leeds out of bottom three after comeback win over Forest

Villa beat 10-man Leicester 2-1 with late Traore winner

Boost for BMS rugby league team

Firefighters, army douse massive fire in Bangladesh market

Parliament camaraderie amongst 100 days achievements

Government plans to regulate salaries and tackle challenges

Plans drafted to revitalize sugar industry

i-Taukei laws to be reviewed

Need for greater unity amongst island countries: PM

Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to help tackle online extremism

$1m pledged for CWMH infrastructure works

Preparations underway for municipal elections: PM

Jarryd Hayne guilty of rape

Amir Khan banned from boxing for two years

15-year-old excited about new rugby journey