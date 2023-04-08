Lautoka begins title defense on a high

[File Photo]

Defending TIV Sangam tournament Lautoka looks solid as it chases to retain the title.

Lautoka defeated Ba 2-1 in the Super Premier division.

The reigning champs along with Raviravi/Tavarau, Solovi, Hamilton, Valley, Rifle Range, Tabucola, Varoko, Botany and Rakiraki are unbeaten after Day One.

Also unbeaten are Nalovo and Sydney NSW who settled for a 2-all draw in their clash as well as Vitogo and Malolo who shared a point each after levelling at 1-all.

Results:

Lautoka 2-1 Ba, Raviravi/Tavarau 2-1 Nadroga, Solovi 2-0 Vatiyaka, Hamilton 3-0 Labasa, Valley 3-2 Uciwai, Nalovo 2-2 Sydney NSW, Rifle Range 5-0, Navua 2-3 Tabucola, Varoko 2-0 Namaka, Botany 2-1 Saweni/Dreketi, Rakiraki 1-0 Lovu, Vitogo 1-1 Malolo.

Find link to all results for the three categories –

https://www.tournifyapp.com/live/tiv2023/schedule?fbclid=IwAR1VMRRy6wolf3vinrp-IpHGSIgT5Zc0x-CgCJ090s15q7Jtbl3MsVWdIZo