Lautoka aiming for more trophies

Rooster Chicken/ Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants campaign, Lautoka

After a tremendous effort in their 2024 Rooster Chicken/ Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants campaign, Lautoka has now set their sights on the Inter-District Championship trophy.

The Sugar City boys overcame neighbours Nadi in the BOG final yesterday.

Team President Shalendra Prasad says they had prepared for this tournament well.

“We wanted to win this cup because we won a trophy in the North and then this was Southern and we hosting the IDC in Lautoka so definitely we’ll do our best to retain that trophy in the West.”

Lautoka now has 2 major trophies for this season in their bag and will look to add 2 more including the Digicel Premier League.