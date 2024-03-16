Late changes to DFWSL

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Fiji Football Association has made late changes to the Digicel Fiji Women’s Super League fixtures for today.

The Tailevu Naitasiri versus Rewa Women’s match has been rescheduled to kick off at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa.

It was initially planned to be played at 10am at the Pacific Theological Ground in Suva.

In another game today, Ba Women is set to face Nadi Women also at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Ba.

However, the Suva Women’s and Nadroga Women’s game has been postponed.