LaLiga Clubs to helps raise funds for flash flood victims

LaLiga and its clubs will help raise funds for the Red Cross to support those affected by the flash floods which have killed at least 158 people in Spain by publicizing a campaign during match broadcasts this weekend and through their social media accounts.

Real Madrid announced they would also collaborate with the Red Cross and donate one million euros ($1.09 million).

After the Spanish FA postponed seven midweek Cup ties and all games scheduled for Valencia’s eastern region this weekend, it asked competition organisers to observe a minute’s silence before matches that will be played as a tribute to the victims.