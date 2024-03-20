Labasa Women dedicate semis clash to flood victims

[Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

The Labasa women’s football side will be carrying the nation’s hopes in the OFC Women’s Champions League semi-final today in the Solomon Islands today.

Coach Roneel Ram says the players are dedicating the match to Fijians affected by the recent flooding in the country.

Ram says the players are in high spirits and are determined to bring smiles to people affected by the adverse weather conditions.

The Labasa women’s changing room

The Babasiga Lioness will take on Papua New Guinean side, Hekari United in the semi-final of the OFC Women’s Champions League at 12pm today.

Auckland United will take on Tafea in the other semi-final.