Labasa retains BOG title

Labasa has successfully defended their Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants title.

The side defeated Southern Forest Navua 2-1 in the final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this evening.

It was an intense game, as both teams were locked at 1-all at full-time.

Labasa’s Christopher Wasasala scored the first goal, followed by Jared Rongosulia, who netted the equalizer.

Babasiga Lions Rusiate Doidoi then scored the winning goal.

Christopher Wasasala bagged the golden ball award, while Simione Tamanisau scooped the golden glove.

Lautoka striker Sairusi Nalaubu scooped the golden boot award.