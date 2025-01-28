Labasa residential elite academy now operational

Sixteen of Fiji’s promising young footballers have been selected for the inaugural Fiji FA Academy team, based at the Labasa residential elite academy.

Players, aged 14 to 16, hail from across the country, representing Ba, Lautoka, Rakiraki, Tavua, Labasa, and Rewa.

The academy is Funded through the FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS) and is a key component of Fiji FA’s long-term strategy to cultivate emerging talent.

Fiji FA Head of Talent Development Sunil Kumar says he is confident for the first intake of recruits and their potential impact on Fijian football.

Kumar says that these 16 players represent the future of Fijian football and explained that the aim is to equip them with everything they needed to succeed both at home and on the international stage.

Initially, the academy will partner with schools in Labasa where they utilize existing school facilities for both academic studies and football training.

This arrangement will remain in place until the completion of the academy’s dedicated grounds, which are currently under construction.