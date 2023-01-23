Kumar emphasizes on discipline ahead of semis

There are a few areas the Baby Bula Boys will need to work on before the OFC Under-17 Championship semi-final match against New Zealand.

Fiji advanced safely to the last four following a 3-0 win over the Cook Islands however, there are concerns regarding the player’s discipline.

Three players were yellow-carded yesterday when tensions flared, a similar scenario that got Sailimone Ravonokula red-carded in the final pool match against Tonga just four days before the quarters.

Head coach Sunil Kumar says this is something they have to address before the match against New Zealand.

“It’s a major area of concern for the team. We did talk to the boys are that game and we are going to iron this out before the semi-finals for sure as it is a big concern for us at the moment.”

Fiji will take on New Zealand in the second semi-final on Wednesday at 7pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

In the first semi-final at 4pm, New Caledonia will face Tahiti.

The winners will take the two qualifying spots for the FIFA U17 World Cup in Peru later this year.