Kulas ready to fly

[File Photo]

The Digicel Fiji Kulas are expecting a determined Solomon Islands outfit when they meet for the second time in the OFC Women’s Nations Cup.

The two teams clash tonight in the second semi-final with the winner advancing to the final and a potential place in the inter-continental playoffs.

Kulas head coach Lisa Cole says in the first match the two were evenly matched with a 1-all result but things will be different this time.

She says Fiji has to be ready for whatever the Solomons will bring to the field.

“I’m so impressed with how they come forward in attack and then defend quickly. So, I know they’ll be a prepared team. I’ve talked to the team about us being dangerous on the flanks but also being able to go through in the middle.”

Tonight’s match kicks-off at 7.30pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva.

The winner will face either Samoa or Papua New Guinea who will meet at 4pm in the first semifinal.

You can watch both matches live on FBC Sports.