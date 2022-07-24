Kulas fly into last four

The Digicel Kulas team photo before they took on Cook Islands earlier this afternoon.

The Digicel Kulas have flown into the semi-final of the OFC Women’s Nations Cup defeating the Cook Islands 2-0 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Fiji got off to a firing start maintaining possession from the whistle.

The Kulas had a few missed opportunities as Trina Davis failed to finish a clear shot a goal.

Captain Sofi Diyalowai broke the nil-all deadlock in the 21st minute following a through pass from Cema Nasau.

Diyalowai did not hesitate and kicked straight for Fijis first goal while Cook Island defenders were still sleeping in their territory.

Kulas Head Coach Lisa Cole says she’s proud of her team’s performance today.

“Getting one goal in the first half and than getting another goal in the second half put us at ease, but i think the biggest thing was we kept the tempo of the game, quick and fast and we played our game the whole time and that’s something i’m really proud of to be honest.”

The second spell had Fiji camping in Cook Islands territory again but failing to execute a few opportunities at the goal.

In the 74th minute, Fiji managed to extend their lead as team work from Adi Bakaniceva and Luisa Tamanitoakula added an extra point for Fiji.

Tamanitoakula scored her first goal of the tournament after a straight kick from Bakaniceva deflected off the keeper’s gloves giving the Police woman a clear shot at goal.

Labasa striker Nasau was named the player of the match.

The Kulas will face either Tahiti or Solomon Islands in the semi-finals next week.