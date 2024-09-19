Kuladina's free-kick secures Fiji in 5th place

Sisilia Kuladina’s decisive free-kick secured Fiji a 1-0 victory over the Solomon Islands, earning them 5th place at the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship this afternoon at HFC Stadium in Suva.

Both teams had narrowly missed the semi-finals, setting the stage for a tightly contested match. Solomon Islands faced a late lineup change, with Bella Fa’arodo replacing Joyce Siosi for her first start.

The first half was competitive, with neither team giving an inch. Fiji’s goalkeeper, Miliana Maramanikabu, was injured in a head clash and replaced by Aliana Vakaloma.

Article continues after advertisement

Although both teams had chances, including a near goal for Solomon Islands that hit the woodwork, they went into halftime scoreless.

The Solomon Islands started the second half strong, with Joy Toby Solo nearly breaking through the Fiji defense.

The game’s turning point came when Kuladina was fouled just outside the penalty area. Known for her free-kick skills, she struck the ball beautifully, crashing it off the underside of the crossbar to give Fiji the lead.

Fiji almost doubled their advantage soon after, but a shot from Suliana Vuniyayawa was saved by Solomon Islands’ goalkeeper Fiona Goroani.

Despite pushing for an equalizer, the Solomon Islands couldn’t find a way back, and Fiji held on for the win.