Football

Kuilamu seals win for Brisbane Roar

Meli Laddpeter Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

January 9, 2025 4:10 pm

Grace Kuilamu [right] of the Brisbane Roar after their win against Melbourne Victory [Source: Brisbane Roar FC/Facebook]

Grace Kuilamu’s two goals led the Brisbane Roar to a 2-0 victory over Melbourne Victory, marking their return to winning form in front of home fans in the Women’s A-League competition in Australia.

Kuilamu, who shares parental links to Fiji, opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a header from an Emily Pringle crossbar effort, and then doubled her tally in the 38th minute after capitalizing on a deflection off the keeper.

The win sets them up for a top-of-the-table clash against Melbourne City away on Saturday.

The 16-year-old is youngest of five siblings born to migrant parents from Fiji and Romania.

The match on Wednesday was Kuilamu’s first in months, after recovering from an ACL injury sustained last season.

Meanwhile, more A-League matches will be aired Live on FCB Sports this weekend.

In the Men’s division, Melbourne Victory will face Western United at 8.30pm on Friday, while Wellington Phoenix takes on Adelaide at 4pm on Saturday.

