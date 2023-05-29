Krishna set to leave Bengaluru FC

Fiji football’s golden boy Roy Krishna.

Fiji football’s golden boy Roy Krishna will no longer play in the Hero Indian Super League.

Bengaluru FC in a social media post reveals, the national team captain is leaving the club.

Krishna signed for Bengaluru last year on a one-year deal.

He was outstanding in the ISL this season helping the club reach the final last month.

Before this, Krishna was with ATK Mohun Bagan where he was also captain.

He played his first three seasons in India becoming the first Fijian to play in the AFC Cup.

He is expected to return to the Wellington Phoenix in New Zealand.

Alongside Krishna is midfielder Bruno Ramires who is also departing the Bengaluru.