Krishna praises Odisha coach

Roy Krishna with Odisha FC coach Sergio Lobera [Source: Sportskeeda]

One of the reasons Digicel Bula Boys captain Roy Krishna decided to extend his stay with Indian Super League club, Odisha FC, is because of the coach, Sergio Lobera.

Yesterday Krishna confirmed he’s signed with Odisha for another season and expressed his admiration for Coach Lobera.

Krishna says playing under Lobera has been an extraordinary experience.

The national captain goes on to say that Lobera’s vision, leadership, and commitment to that he’s eager to continue learning and growing under his guidance, and confident that together, they’ll achieve great things this season.

Krishna’s career in the ISL has been decorated with numerous accolades, including being the joint top goal scorer on two occasions and winning the golden ball in the 2020/21 season.

His consistent goal-scoring prowess has made him the highest goal contributor in ISL history.