Khem dedicates win to brother and his newborn

Extra Supermarket Labasa’s Anish Khem

Extra Supermarket Labasa’s Anish Khem played a key role in his team’s victory at the 2024 FMF IDC Super Premier final, dedicating the win to his brother, Ashnil Raju, who missed the tournament due to the birth of his son.

Khem, who normally plays in Australia, wore Raju’s number 12 jersey throughout the competition as a personal tribute.

It was a special homecoming for Khem, helping his hometown secure the title in a hard-fought battle that culminated in a penalty shootout win.

Article continues after advertisement

“This win is for my brother. His wife gave birth to a baby boy, so I’m wearing number 12. As you can see, this win is for him and for our family and the people of Labasa.”

Khem scored the opening penalty kick during the shootout after the game ended in a nil-all draw during regulation time against Navua.