Khan back to lead the whites

Babs Khan [Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Babs Khan has returned as the new head coach of Flick Hygiene Suva FC.

The new Suva FA executives officially announced his appointment this afternoon.

President Nitin Singh stated that they are delighted to have Khan back, and the rebuilding of the Whites starts now.

Khan moved on last year by mutual consent and has since served as the interim coach for Lautoka before joining Labasa FC as a Technical Director.

In this week’s Digicel Fiji Premier League, Suva FC and Rooster Chicken Ba FC will meet at 1 pm, following the clash between Tailevu Naitasiri FC and Nadi FC at 11 am. Lautoka will host Nasinu FC at 1 pm, while Nadroga FC will battle Navua at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at the same time.

In other matches on Saturday at 1:30 pm, Extra Supermarket Labasa FC will host Extra Rewa FC at Subrail Park in Labasa.