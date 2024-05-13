Kautoga and Verevou back for Rewa

Samuela Kautoga and Iosefo Verevou

The Rewa football side will welcome back two key players ahead of their second OFC Men’s Champions League match in Tahiti.

Samuela Kautoga and Iosefo Verevou are in contention for a spot in the match day squad against Solomon Warriors on Wednesday.

Kautoga and Verevou are back from suspension after copping two yellow cards during the National Play-offs against Lautoka in February.

Yesterday Rewa drew 2-all with Auckland City in their group A match while Hekari United of Papua New Guinea beat Solomon Warriors 2-nil.

Rewa and Solomon Warriors play at 1pm on Wednesday in the second round of group games.