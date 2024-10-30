Kane, Mbappe share top scorer

[Source: BBC]

Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe won the Ballon d’Or Gerd Muller Trophy for scoring the most goals in Europe, though Real Madrid forward Mbappe did not attend the ceremony in Paris.

England captain Kane, who joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham last summer, scored 44 goals in 45 competitive games in his first season with the German club.

Mbappe netted 44 goals in 48 appearances in his final season with Paris St-Germain.

The France forward was not at the ceremony at Paris’ Theatre du Chatelet along with the rest of his Real Madrid representatives.

According to AFP and several Spanish news outlets, Real Madrid cancelled plans to attend after hearing that Vinicius Junior would not win the men’s award.

The European champions told AFP that its delegation would not go “where it is not respected” after learning Vinicius, favourite to win the award, would not be crowned the world’s best male player.