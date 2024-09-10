Kane inspired by Ronaldo ahead of 100th England Cap

[Source: Reuters]

England captain Harry Kane has drawn inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo’s sporting longevity ahead of his 100th cap against Finland in the Nations League at Wembley on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Bayern Munich striker, who has scored 66 goals in 99 international appearances since his debut in 2015, is the first player to become an England men’s centurion since Wayne Rooney in November 2014.

Kane, who will become the 10th player to win 100 caps for England, referenced Ronaldo after the 39-year-old Portugal captain scored his 901st career goal to help his side beat Scotland 2-1 in the Nations League on Sunday.

The FA will pay tribute to Kane before the Nations League B Group 2 Finland fixture with a special pre-match ceremony that will include the presentation of a gold cap.