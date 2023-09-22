Junior Kulas brace for Tahiti

The Digicel Junior Kulas during one of their training sessions [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Digicel Junior Kulas are leaving no room for complacency as they get ready for this afternoon’s OFC Under-16 Women’s Championship semi-final.

The national side will face hosts, Tahiti in the first semi-final today at 1.45 p.m.

Fiji finished as runners-up from Pool B and had to dig deep to beat the Cook Islands 4-0 on Thursday.

That victory is now history as they shift their focus towards Tahiti and keeping their title quest alive.

If Fiji advances to the final, they inch closer to qualifying for the Women’s Under-17 World Cup.

New Zealand faces Tonga in the second semi-final at 4.45 p.m.

You can watch both matches live on FBC Sports.