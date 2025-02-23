Johnson double helps Spurs to 4-1 win at Ipswich

[Source: Reuters - Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson in action with Ipswich Town's Jacob Greaves]

Tottenham Hotspur winger Brennan Johnson scored twice in the first half before goals from Djed Spence and Dejan Kulusevski wrapped up a 4-1 victory at relegation-threatened Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Saturday.

Johnson’s double came after the hosts had twice threatened to open the scoring early on through Liam Delap, whose glancing header hit the post. Ipswich forward Omari Hutchinson got one back before halftime but Spurs were not to be denied.

The home side battled hard for an equaliser but never created any clear openings in the second half and Tottenham went further ahead with a deflected Spence shot after 77 minutes and a fine individual goal from Kulusevski in the 84th.

Article continues after advertisement

The win left Tottenham in 12th spot with 33 points from 26 games, while Ipswich remained third from bottom on 17, five points adrift of the safety zone after fellow strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers won 1-0 at high-flying Bournemouth.

“So great to get Brennan back. He scores so many goals for us in those areas,” said Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, whose side have won three league games in a row for the first time since December 2023 after beating Brentford and Manchester United.