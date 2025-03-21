Japan become first nation to qualify for World Cup as Kamada, Kubo strike

[Source: Reuters]

Japan became the first team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup as Daichi Kamada and Takefusa Kubo struck in the second half to earn Hajime Moriyasu’s side a 2-0 win over Bahrain at Saitama Stadium and confirm their place at next year’s finals.

Midfielder Kamada came off the bench to put Japan in front after 66 minutes and Kubo added the second three minutes from time to keep the Samurai Blue in pole position in Group C of Asia’s preliminaries.

The win guarantees Japan a top-two finish in the standings and sees them qualify for an eighth straight World Cup.

Article continues after advertisement

Iran moved to the cusp of a fourth consecutive World Cup appearance with a 2-0 win over the United Arab Emirates in Tehran in Group A action where Uzbekistan edged closer to their first qualification with a 1-0 victory over Kyrgyzstan.

The first two in each of Asia’s three qualifying groups are certain to progress to the finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico next year, with the third- and fourth-placed teams advancing to a further round of playoffs.

Kamada struck three minutes after coming on from the bench at Saitama Stadium, finishing off a move that started with Hiroki Ito finding Ayase Ueda in the centre circle, and his pass released Kubo to set up the Crystal Palace man to score.

Kubo had been Japan’s most potent threat and it was fitting that the Real Sociedad playmaker added the second, beating goalkeeper Ebrahim Lutfallah at his near post to put the outcome beyond doubt.

AUSTRALIA CRUISE

The result means Japan continue to lead Group C by nine points from second-placed Australia, who thrashed Indonesia 5-1 in Sydney in Patrick Kluivert’s first game in charge of the visitors.

Martin Boyle put Australia ahead from the spot and Jackson Irvine scored twice, with Nishan Velupillay and Lewis Miller also on target to enhance Australia’s qualification hopes.

Saudi Arabia climbed into third place, one point behind Australia, as Salem Al-Dawsari scored his side’s first goal in five qualifiers for a 1-0 win to see off 10-man China, who had Lin Liangmin sent off in first-half injury time in Riyadh.

Iran lead Group A by three points and need a draw on Tuesday with Uzbekistan to book their ticket after goals from Sardar Azmoun and Mohammed Mohebi downed third-placed UAE at the Azadi Stadium to open a nine-point gap over Paulo Bento’s side.

Uzbekistan remain in second place after the victory over Kyrgyzstan enhanced their prospects of progressing to their first World Cup, while Asian Cup holders Qatar thrashed North Korea 5-1 to pull level with the UAE on 10 points.

South Korea suffered a minor setback in Group B as Hong Myung-bo’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Oman in Goyang.

Hwang Hee-chan had given the home side the lead in the 41st minute but an 80th-minute strike by Ali Al-Busaidi levelled for the Omanis against a Korean outfit that saw Paris Saint-Germain’s Lee Kang-in leave the field with an ankle injury.

The Koreans remain in first place on 15 points, three ahead of Jordan, who climbed into second spot above Iraq with a 3-1 win over Palestine in Amman.

Iraq, meanwhile, salvaged a 2-2 draw with Kuwait as added-time goals from Akam Hashim and Ibrahim Bayesh cancelled out Yousef Al-Sulaiman’s double for the visitors in Basra.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.