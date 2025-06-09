Imran confident of bounce-back in play-off return leg

Mohammed Imran [Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Seaqaqa FC head coach Mohammed Imran remains optimistic despite his side’s narrow 1-0 defeat to Tailevu Naitasiri FC in the first leg of the Extra Senior League play-off at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori.

Imran commended his players’ effort, saying they stuck to their game plan but admitted their opponents proved stronger on the day.

“The boys played hard, they gave their best. But Tailevu Naitasiri was the better team, they also came hard. Even though with 10 players, they managed to beat us,” Imran said.

The coach has already set his sights on the return leg, promising a stronger performance at home.

“Next week we are going to prepare more, try harder in our home ground, and try to score two goals to make it into the Premier Division,” he added.

Imran highlighted finishing as the key area for improvement.

“We need from midfield to penetrate for strikers to score goals. That’s the biggest weakness we found in our game. So we are going back home, we are going to sit down, talk it through and prepare well.”

He also called on fans from the North to rally behind the team.

