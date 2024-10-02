Havertz Shines as Arsenal's £65 Million star delivers key goal

[Source: Reuters]

Twelve months ago, Kai Havertz appeared to be an unnecessary addition at Arsenal following his pricey move from Chelsea.

Fast forward to today, and the German forward is making a strong case for his £65 million ($86 million) transfer fee with an impressive start to the season.

He contributed to Arsenal’s 2-0 home victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday, scoring with a well-timed run and header in the 20th minute.