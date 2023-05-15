Gundogan stars as relentless Man City move clear at the top

[Source: Reuters]

Ilkay Gundogan scored two brilliant goals and teed up Erling Haaland for another to inspire Manchester City to a 3-0 win at Everton this morning as they moved four points clear of Arsenal atop the Premier League table with an 11th consecutive victory.

With three games remaining, Pep Guardiola’s treble-chasing side have 85 points and have a match in hand on Arsenal, who suffered a 3-0 home drubbing to Brighton & Hove Albion later on Sunday.

Arsenal have 81 points from 36 games.

Article continues after advertisement

Everton remained deep in trouble, just above the relegation zone in 17th place with 32 points.

Guardiola crossed the Goodison Park pitch to the raucous City fans and held up two fingers to denote the number of wins he thought his side would need to clinch the title.

Arsenal’s defeat to Brighton, however, means they will wrap it up with victory over Chelsea next Sunday or even before if their title rivals lose to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.