Skipper backs Drua Women to deliver at home

The side will meet Western Force at 2pm today at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women are embracing the excitement of their first home game of round two of the Super W season as they prepare to host the Western Force at Churchill Park today.

Captain Bitila Tawake says the squad has remained calm and focused throughout the week despite the anticipation surrounding the match.

“I think the field will feel it tomorrow because it’s a home game. The crowd is always wild. Right now everyone’s just composed. The new girls are a bit nervous for their first home game, but so far, so good.”

Tawake believes the side has done all the hard work leading into the clash, rating the team’s preparation at 99 percent complete, with the final one percent to be delivered on game day.

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She adds that staying connected mentally and supporting one another will be key as the Drua look to put in a strong performance in front of their passionate home crowd.

The side will meet Western Force at 2 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC TV.