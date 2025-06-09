MSAF renews call for maritime safety

MSAF stressed that the safety of passengers and crew must always remain paramount. [Photo: FILE]

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji is urging vessel operators to prioritise safety and closely monitor weather conditions following the marine incident in Navua.

As response efforts continue, MSAF says its officers are working closely with the Fiji Police Force and other relevant agencies.

The authority has confirmed it will conduct its own investigation once immediate response operations have been completed to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In the wake of the incident, MSAF is reminding boat operators and members of the public to exercise caution and closely follow marine notices and weather advisories issued by the Fiji Meteorological Service before undertaking any voyage.

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MSAF stressed that the safety of passengers and crew must always remain paramount.

The authority said vessel operators must make safety their priority and ensure weather and sea conditions are suitable before setting out.