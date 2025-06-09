Natave called up as Sokobale ruled out

Worcester Warriors prop Livai Natave. [Photo: FIJI RUGBY FACEBOOK]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians prop Atu Sokobale has been ruled out of the upcoming Nations Championship international window due to injury.

Team management confirmed that Sokobale will not recover in time for selection, with best wishes extended to the injured player as he begins his recovery.

In his place, Worcester Warriors prop Livai Natave has been called into the national squad, with coaches confident his work ethic and versatility will add valuable depth to the team.

Natave’s inclusion is expected to provide added energy as the Flying Fijians continue preparations for the Nations Championship fixtures.