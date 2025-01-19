Fulham, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth register wins

[Source: Reuters]

Second-half strikes from Emile Smith Rowe and Adama Traore earned Fulham a 2-0 win at Leicester City this morning and condemned the hosts to a seventh straight Premier League loss.

Leicester, winless in the league for over six weeks, remained 19th in the table, while Fulham provisionally climbed to ninth.

In another match this morning, Bournemouth midfielder Justin Kluivert struck a superb hat-trick in a 4-1 away win over his father Patrick’s former club Newcastle United, ending the hosts’ six-match winning run in the league.

In other match, Jean-Philippe Mateta scored twice in the second half as Crystal Palace completed a 2-0 Premier League away win at a toothless West Ham United, more evidence for new manager Graham Potter of the difficult job he faces in east London.